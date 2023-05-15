Co-op Group opens latest round of its Local Community Fund

The fund has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016

Applications have now opened for community groups and charities to apply to receive funding and support from the Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund.

Organisations eligible for support include not-for-profit co-operative societies; community benefit societies; community interest companies; credit unions; social enterprises and, Woodcraft Folk groups.

The fund has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, have until 11 June to apply for the next round.

The Group says its support comes at “a much-needed time”, with insight from community causes across the UK showing that 84% of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Community and membership director Rebecca Birkbeck

The fund is looking to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally, with a focus on:

• Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes
• Helping to improve people’s mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that promote mental well-being and build social connections
• Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, employability and, life skills
• Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: With examples including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation, said: “Our Local Community Fund is more relevant than ever as the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local organisations.

“We know that our members want to support the communities they live in, and Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to do this, simply by shopping at Co-op – with our funding support enabling local organisations to provide valuable services and support to people at a time when communities need it most.”

  • Community groups interested in applying to the Local Community Fund should visit causes.coop.co.uk
In this article

Join the Conversation