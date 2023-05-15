Co-op Group opens latest round of its Local Community Fund

Applications have now opened for community groups and charities to apply to receive funding and support from the Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund.

Organisations eligible for support include not-for-profit co-operative societies; community benefit societies; community interest companies; credit unions; social enterprises and, Woodcraft Folk groups.

The fund has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, have until 11 June to apply for the next round.

The Group says its support comes at “a much-needed time”, with insight from community causes across the UK showing that 84% of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Community and membership director Rebecca Birkbeck

The fund is looking to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally, with a focus on:

• Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes

• Helping to improve people’s mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that promote mental well-being and build social connections

• Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, employability and, life skills

• Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: With examples including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation, said: “Our Local Community Fund is more relevant than ever as the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local organisations.

“We know that our members want to support the communities they live in, and Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to do this, simply by shopping at Co-op – with our funding support enabling local organisations to provide valuable services and support to people at a time when communities need it most.”