Dubai’s Union Coop signs agreement with World Wildlife Fund

Dubai’s Union Coop has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emirates Nature-WWF, a non-profit working on conservation initiatives in the country.

Emirates Nature-WWF has been active in the UAE since 2001 and is part of the global WWF network, which is supported by more than five million people worldwide.

The initiative is part of the Union Co-op’s pledge to work more closely with associations that serve the community. The co-op has set a number of social responsibility goals to support projects led by government, private and social welfare institutions and community welfare groups.

The MoU was signed at Union Coop headquarters in Dubai by its managing director, Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general of Emirates Nature-WWF.

According to Al Dallal, the agreement’s main goal is to establish a concept of corporate social responsibility, which, he said, is a vital part of Union Coop’s community orientation. He added this would strengthen co-operation with other sectors and relevant agencies by promoting initiatives aimed at society members and expanding the co-op’s role in community development.

The deal will see Union Coop support the projects of Emirates Nature-WWF, by introducing and promoting the later’s initiatives among its members and customers.

Union Coop plays an important role in society, said Abdullatif, and the co-op’s support would help to promote her organisation’s work.

The signing of the agreement was followed by a tour of the Union Coop hypermarket branch at Al Warqa City Mall, where the Emirates Nature-WWF delegation learnt more about the co-op’s use of hydroponics and the maintenance of the branch’s Union Farm.