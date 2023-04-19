Preparations under way for Co-operatives Fortnight

Co‑operatives Fortnight will run from Monday 19 June to Sunday 2 July, with organisers calling on the movement to help make it the “most powerful campaign to date”.

Making the announcement, trade body Co-operatives UK said: “We call on co‑operatives of all shapes and sizes to get involved with Co‑op Fortnight.

“This year, we’ll show how co‑operatives offer an altogether different way to do business; to support communities; and to support people. We’re crowdfunding a big advertising campaign to reach more people than ever during Co-op Fortnight.”

Co-operatives UK also announced a partnership for the Fortnight with media giant Reach plc, publisher of the Mirror, Express, Star and Scottish Daily Record titles.

Co-operatives UK said it had partnered with Reach because it is “the UK’s largest commercial, national and regional news publisher. We’re working with a team of people who have fallen in love with the idea of co-ops and want to help us reach more people than ever ahead of and during Co-op Fortnight.“

It is asking for co-operators to support the campaign in a number of ways:

Share your stories: We’ll help you generate inspiring stories to show how co‑ops make a difference to people, to communities and the wider economy by offering an altogether different way. We’ll share the most powerful stories through the campaign

Register your interest in the crowdfunded advertising campaign: We're partnering with Reach PLC to take Co-op Fortnight and our stories further than ever before. We are able to offer every co-operative a way to get involved – from FREE to £10,000 and everything in between. There's something for everyone!

Access fortnight resources: We'll prepare the usual social media graphics, posters and other ways to help you celebrate Co-op Fortnight 2023 – coming your way soon.

In a message to members, it added: “There’s something on offer for everyone. We’re inviting expressions of interest through the Co-op Fortnight form for co-ops to join a huge crowdfunded advertising campaign to celebrate Co-op Fortnight like never before.

“We know businesses are struggling but please register your interest as there are lots of different opportunities to get involved.”