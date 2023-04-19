Preparations under way for Co-operatives Fortnight

Co‑operatives Fortnight will run from Monday 19 June to Sunday 2 July, with organisers calling on the movement to help make it the “most powerful campaign to date”.
Making the announcement, trade body Co-operatives UK said: “We call on co‑operatives of all shapes and sizes to get involved with Co‑op Fortnight.
“This year, we’ll show how co‑operatives offer an altogether different way to do business; to support communities; and to support people. We’re crowdfunding a big advertising campaign to reach more people than ever during Co-op Fortnight.”
Co-operatives UK also announced a partnership for the Fortnight with media giant Reach plc, publisher of the Mirror, Express, Star and Scottish Daily Record titles.
Co-operatives UK said it had partnered with Reach because it is “the UK’s largest commercial, national and regional news publisher. We’re working with a team of people who have fallen in love with the idea of co-ops and want to help us reach more people than ever ahead of and during Co-op Fortnight.“
It is asking for co-operators to support the campaign in a number of ways:
- Share your stories: We’ll help you generate inspiring stories to show how co‑ops make a difference to people, to communities and the wider economy by offering an altogether different way. We’ll share the most powerful stories through the campaign
- Register your interest in the crowdfunded advertising campaign: We’re partnering with Reach PLC to take Co-op Fortnight and our stories further than ever before. We are able to offer every co-operative a way to get involved – from FREE to £10,000 and everything in between. There’s something for everyone!
- Access fortnight resources: We’ll prepare the usual social media graphics, posters and other ways to help you celebrate Co-op Fortnight 2023 – coming your way soon.
In a message to members, it added: “There’s something on offer for everyone. We’re inviting expressions of interest through the Co-op Fortnight form for co-ops to join a huge crowdfunded advertising campaign to celebrate Co-op Fortnight like never before.
“We know businesses are struggling but please register your interest as there are lots of different opportunities to get involved.”
Join the Conversation