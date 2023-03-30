Obituary: Ted Perfect, 1934-2023

Edward ‘Ted’ Harold Perfect was born in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, in 1934 and moved to the UK as a child, attending Radford Boulevard Secondary School for Boys in Nottingham. He began working for Nottingham Co-op in 1956 and was for many years vice-chair of the regional board and secretary/treasurer of the Nottingham REA. Ian Hewitt remembers a devout Methodist, a stout co-operator and a friend to many who was never afraid to speak his mind.

A service to commemorate the life of Edward Harold Perfect was held in an over-full Methodist Church in Stapleford (Notts) on 14 March.

A few of us local co-operators joined a large number of local friends and family who shared a love for what Ted had brought to the community. Ted had been insistent that he didn’t want a fuss and had rejected the idea of holding any public service in his honour. Thankfully he relented.

Ted Perfect had been a major force in the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire co-operative movement – both as a salaried manager in the Greater Nottingham Department Store and later in Long Eaton.

He had sustained the local Co-op Party Branch in West Notts & Erewash for many years as chair and had hosted branch meetings in his home. He was for many years the chair of the Co-op Group West Notts and Derby Area Committee.

At the time of the Co-op Commission in 2000, Ted was concerned that Nottingham was not to be a venue for the vital member meetings and intervened directly with the chief executive of the Co-op Union (later Co-operatives UK) to ensure a final extra session was included in the consultative programme. Ted could be persuasive.

Ted’s faith in co-operation and in Methodism was unfailing and immutable. I attended the celebration of the 90th Anniversary of the founding of the Co-op Party at Methodist Central Hall in London in 2007 as a delegate for the Greater Nottingham Party Council. Ted was frequently absent from debates preferring to spend time with his friends in the Methodist administration. He did appear behind me during a solemn session with the Fairtrade Foundation and said in a stage whisper audible across the quiet room that I had a bald patch that he could now clearly see. I didn’t thank him for his observation but had to smile at its delivery.

Ted was a real character and would never stand on ceremony – if something needed to be said then you could be sure that Ted would say it. But his interventions were always carefully worded to convey a clear sense of meaning, with respect for those in the room and warmth together with a tinge of self deprecation and wit. Ted was deeply committed to co-operation and a very special co-operator.

We will miss Ted Perfect but his memory will live on for those of us whose lives he touched.

At the service, Ted’s granddaughters, Sophie and Amber, both medical doctors, read poems expressing what Ted brought to the world in his eventful life. The poems are reproduced here with their permission.

Grandaddy

(By Dr Sophie Jade French- Ted’s first grandchild)

Why grandaddy you may ask?

Because he was so much more than just a Grandad

He wasn’t sure on the name at first

He resisted, but we persisted

And we nearly always got our way

Grandaddy was green

Green cap, green jumper, green fingered

His house was as green as his greenhouse

The smell of his tomatoes will never leave me

He nurtured his plants with so much care

So he could give everyone a taste of his love

Grandaddy was generous

‘Do you know how many Christmas cakes I’ve made this year?’

Too many. At 88 he still loved to bake

As soon as we could stand we helped to mix the batter

What was his secret…?. I do know but I couldn’t tell you…

But I can say he was always cross when we licked the spoon

Grandaddy had the gift of the gab

We listened to the same stories a thousand times

And we never got bored

‘Do you know I’ve looked after you since you were six weeks old?’

That was our favourite

Always with a twinkle in his eye

Grandaddy was genuine- an open book

He felt everything so deeply

A blessing and a curse at times I’m sure

If he loved you, you knew, it was palpable

There is a lot of Grandaddy that rubbed off on me

Yet his kindness is more than I can even comprehend

But what about Ted?

As much as Grandaddy was the centre of my world

And made me feel so special

His capacity to love was boundless

And although I’d like to be greedy in my grief

Ted would want me to share

Ted was tenacious, eccentric, he left a big impression

Admittedly I used to feel embarrassed

Everywhere we went he would make a fuss

But it wasn’t for him

It was for you

Every interaction meant something to Ted

Because for him life was so precious and beautiful

And he wanted you to feel it too

Dad, Father Ted, Edward, Mr Perfect

Perfect by name, but not by nature

A father, a brother, a colleague, a preacher, a friend

But never a stranger, he made sure of that

A thousand people could write a thousand poems

And it would never be enough

Thank God this isn’t Goodbye Grandaddy

Because I couldn’t be without you

I know you’re here with us

And you always will be

Because no-one ever forgets Ted Perfect.

Six Weeks Old

(By Dr Amber Nicole French- Ted’s second grandchild)

To the lady on the till, or waiter with the bill

To every man passing by…

‘’Did you know?

I’ve looked after these girls since they were 6 weeks old!

Isn’t that marvellous!’’

Bursting with pride

With a twinkle in his eye

‘’From 6 weeks old

Look how they they’ve grown!

I’ve raised them as if they’re my own’’

Childhood memories full of love

Quality time at the Western Club

Re-watching Captain Hook

Lumpy cheese sauce, knees stuck in chairs

Donkey rides and dwindling hair

Toad in the Hole

Greenhouse graffiti

‘’Finish your bowl,

The mouse will eat it!”

I’ve been proud since 6 weeks old!

With Father Ted

You were always well fed

At Harvester, Mr Mann or The Plough

Notts County and Cricket

The Co-op, Labour or wickets

To everything you were devout

Your faith to the Church

Australian since birth

Loving, in all that you did

A you’re adorable

B you’re so beautiful

F you’re forever in our arms

Mr Perfect you were

But it was Grandaddy to me

Thank-Goodness you raised us

From 6 weeks old!