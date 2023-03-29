Summer school to explore the relationship between co-operative law, the co-operative identity and sustainable development

The International Centre for Co-operative Management is holding a summer school at the J. Dobrila University of Pula (Croatia) to examine the links between co-operative law, Co-operative Identity (ICA 1995), and sustainable development.

The course is aimed at individuals with a strong interest in co-operative law including lawyers, law students in advanced stages of study, co-operative practitioners, policymakers, regulators and those working in the co-op sector in advocacy and/or government relations.

Participants will discuss a range of issues, including how values and principles translate into legal rules and legal practice, what types of rules are fitting, and what may cause ‘degeneration’ of co-operative enterprise, and how legal structural elements of co-operatives relate to aspects of sustainable development.

The course will be delivered by co-operative legal expert Hagen Henrÿ, a visiting scholar at the University of Helsinki and chair of the International Co-operative Alliance’s Cooperative Law Committee. Guest speakers in economics and law will also feature.

The course will take place on 21-30 August and costs CA$1,400 (£837). Further information is available on Saint Mary’s University’s website.

Legal practitioners and academics looking to stay up to date with the latest research on co-operative law can also consult the International Journal of Cooperative Law. The 5th issue of the journal includes articles on harmonisation to theory building, platform cooperatives, and an interview of Akira Kurimoto, the chair of the International Cooperative Alliance’s Cooperative Research Committee. The issue is available for free online.