Central Co-op launches quiet hours in stores to mark Neurodiversity Week

Central Co-op is marking Neurodiversity Week (21-27 March) with a trial of quiet hours in four of its major stores.

The quiet hours will run every Monday between 10am and 11am, at the Boley Park, Lichfield; Burton Road, Littleover; Quorn, Loughborough; and Anson Road, Loughborough stores.

Central says it has carefully considered how different sensory needs affect the shopping experience, and will attempt to reduce noise and lighting distractions where possible.

The goal with is to provide alternative shopping conditions for those who want a calmer, quieter experience, including those with autism and anxiety, but the quiet hours may also benefit the elderly, those struggling with mental health, or those simply wanting a calmer shopping environment.

Naomi Smith, inclusion and wellbeing manager, said: “With Neurodiversity Week we wanted to look into how we can continue to make Central Co-op a welcoming place for all. If we can make some small changes in stores to cater for sensory sensitivities, we’re happy to do that if it means it helps some customers with the shopping experience, and we’re eager to hear feedback on the quiet hours while we continue to look at other ways to become more inclusive.”