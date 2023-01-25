Lincolnshire Co-op raises £150k for mental health services

Lincolnshire Co-op has raised £153,153 through its Community Champions scheme for causes providing mental health services aiming to prevent suicide.

Members, customers, and colleagues all contributed to this fundraising total by shopping with their dividend cards which amounted to £47,500, and dropping change in collection boxes totalling more than £10,000. The also joined in undraising activities, ranging from quizzes and bake sales to events such as a bingo night and a sponsored walk.

Tthe campaign also raised awareness of the important services available to those feeling suicidal or with mental ill health.

Amy Thomas, Hhad of charity at Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, said: “The whole team are overwhelmed to receive such a fantastic amount from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

“In farming and agriculture, it’s so important to talk about mental and emotional health. We work hard to share this message, and let people know that we are here to listen.

“Unfortunately, there is a greater need for our services than ever before, and we are seeing a significant increase in the number of people reaching out to us for support.

“So, on behalf of everyone at Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, thank you. Every penny will be put to good use, helping us to deliver emotional and mental health support as well as physical health screening for the farming and agricultural community across Lincolnshire.”

Danielle Budworth, senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are thrilled to be able to donate such a large sum of money to causes providing suicide prevention and mental health services.

“We know that mental health can sometimes be a difficult to talk about, so as well as raising money for these important services, we hope that we have opened the door for conversations within our communities too.”