Co-op Group appoints new chief membership and customer officer

The Co-op Group has appointed marketing specialist Kenyatte Nelson to its operating board, taking up the role of chief membership and customer officer.

Kenyatte Nelson

Nelson, described by the Group as “a seasoned leader“, will take responsibility for the Group’s membership, marketing and brand strategies. This will include supporting the retailer’s presence at UK music festivals and the naming rights partnership with Co-op Live, the new arena being constructed in east Manchester.

Having worked in marketing for more than 20 years, 13 of which were managing national and international marketing for major brands at Procter and Gamble, Nelson joins after leading roles at retail group Shop Direct (now known as the Very Group) and fashion retailers Missguided and N Brown Group.

As of September 2020, he is also a non-executive director for the British Retail Consortium.

He said: “I could not be more excited about joining the Co-op Group. It is a values driven organisation that touches and improves the lives of millions of people, and I look forward to working with Shirine, the operating board and the rest of the team, to build on the great work that is already happening across the group.”

All senior marketing leads will report into Nelson, who in turn reports directly into CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq.

Khoury-Haq said: “Kenyatte brings with him a huge amount of marketing, digital, customer and brand experience – he will be a huge asset to our Co-op Group, as he leads our membership, marketing and customer activity and we are delighted to have him join our operating board.”