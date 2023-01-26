Multi-state seed co-op launched in India to drive productivity

The Indian government has approved the incorporation of a new multi-state seed co-op called Bharatiya Sahakari Beej Samit (BSBS).

Five co-operative societies including the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and the National Diary Development Board (NDDB) will be the promoters of the co-op, along with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO), and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Each society is contributing Rs 50 crore each to establish BSBS, reported Agri news, which is tasked with exploring the Indian seed market, valued at Rs 40,000-crore.

Cooperation secretary Gyanesh Kumar said that the government would assist with BSBS’s formation, and that the co-op would aim to help farmer co-ops get access to quality seeds, enabling them to increase their yields.

The seed co-op will also identify indigenous plant seeds to aid in preserving them, and will set up testing labs for seed certification.