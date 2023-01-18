Nominations open for two worldwide credit union awards

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has opened nominations for its Digital Growth and Distinguished Service awards.

The Digital Growth award will recognise one or more of Woccu’s member credit unions or associations for successfully working toward its Challenge 2025 goal of digitising the global credit union system by 2025.

An independent panel of expert judges will evaluate the nominees, who will need to show that they have implemented an inclusive, innovative and scalable digital solution.

Last year’s winners were Brazilian credit union system Sicredi, for CPR Facil – a digital agribusiness product that allows members to take out loans using a mobile phone, and Northpark Community Credit Union in Indiana, USA for its Virtual Branching initiative.

“With the Digital Growth Award now in its third year, we hope to see more nominations than ever before,” said Woccu president and CEO Elissa McCarter LaBorde.

“We are excited to showcase how credit unions are using innovative digital solutions to reach underserved populations and to build resilient communities across the globe.”

The deadline for World Council members to make a nomination for the 2023 Digital Growth Award is 5pm US Central Standard Time on 3 March.

Also open for nominations is Woccu’s Distinguished Service Award (DSA), which honours individuals and institutions’ contributions to credit union development outside of their home country.

First presented in 1986, the DSA is not an annual award but is presented based on the merits of individual nominations. Last year, Marshall Boutwell, president and CEO of Peach State Federal Credit Union in Georgia, USA, won for his work with Polish and British credit unions.

“Individuals or institutions that have worked to further World Council’s vision of expanding financial inclusion through credit unions beyond their national borders are eligible for the Distinguished Service Award,” said Thomas Belekevich, World Council director of member services.

“We strongly encourage our member organizations to nominate any and all credit union leaders or institutions that exemplify the international spirt of co-operation and service.”

This year’s nomination process is fully digital, and can be completed online by World Council members before 10 March.

Both the Digital Growth Award and Distinguished Service recipients will receive one free registration (per person or organisation) to the 2023 World Credit Union Conference in Vancouver, Canada, July 23-26, where the awards will be presented.