First keynote speakers announced for 2023 World Credit Union Conference

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has announced the first keynote speakers for its conference, organised for 23–26 July, in Vancouver, Canada.

It is expected to draw credit union board members, practitioners and executives from 60 countries, with speakers including corporate advisors Alison Burns and James Taylor, writer and researcher Kim Lear, and broadcaster and author Riaz Meghji.

Alison Burns and James Taylor

Burns and Taylor are keynote speakers on sustainability and future trends who run the Ethical Futurists platform. Burns is an award-winning performer, keynote speaker and expert in business ethics, sustainability and ethical leadership.

Taylor started his career managing high-profile rock stars, but for the past 20 years has been advising CEOs, entrepreneurs, educators, governments, leaders, writers and rock stars on how to build innovative organisations, unlock creative potential and increase productivity.

Related: Report from the Swoboda credit union conference

Kim Lear

Lear is the founder and content director of Inlay Insights, a generational research and public speaking firm. She uses a mix of data, storytelling, humour and actionable takeaways to discuss the trends that most impact the bottom line of organisations.

Previously, she was content director at a research firm dedicated to generational and millennial trends, drawing on statistics, stories and case studies.

Riaz Meghji

Meghji is the author of the bestselling book Every Conversation Counts: The 5 Habits of Human Connection That Build Extraordinary Relationships. He has 17 years of television experience which he is now using to deliver keynote speeches on the key habits of human connection that build relationships and move businesses forward.

The full conference agenda can be found at www.wcuc.org. Early-bird registration rates will be available until 14 April.