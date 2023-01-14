East of England Co-op gives trees to the community for Queen’s Green Canopy

East of England Co-op members in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex are being invited to apply for one of 250 trees that the retailer is giving away as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The canopy is a nationwide initiative to create a living legacy in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, with over a million trees planted in her name.

From Monday 16 January to Friday 20 January, residents and groups who are members of the East of England Co-op can apply for a free fruit tree to plant.

Launched as a celebration of the Platinum Jubilee last year, the Queen’s Green Canopy was due to conclude in December – the end of the Jubilee year. But it has been extended to the end of March 2023 to allow participants to plant a tree in the Queen’s memory.

The society’s community engagement manager Lynn Warner said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is the perfect opportunity for local schools, community groups and individuals to planta tree in Queen Elizabeth II’s honour, while supporting our local tree population.”

Those who are successful will be given further details of when they can collect their trees at specified East of England Co-op Food stores.

The region’s largest independent retailer launched the initiative with a tree planting ceremony at its Suffolk headquarters in November. Six silver birch trees were planted at Wherstead Park, near Ipswich by co-op president, Frank Moxon and director Jane Nice.

The 250 trees are Red Falstaff apple, Concorde pear and Sunburst cherry trees, and will be shared out to successful applicants across the retailer’s trading area. Those who would like to apply can do so online at eastofengland.coop/qgc