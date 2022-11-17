Southern Co-op invites the public to remember their loved ones at Christmas

Southern Co-op colleagues at Mayfields Woodland Burial Ground, Wirral, have organised a free memorial service for anyone who wants to remember lost loved ones this Christmas.

On the evening of 14 December, members of the public are invited to leave tributes on Mayfield’s Christmas tree and light candles to remember loved ones.

The retail co-op. which runs over 280 food, funeral and coffee branches across the south of England, as well as the Mayfields site in Merseyside, hopes the event will provide comfort for bereaved relatives and friends wishing to remember their loved ones during a particularly difficult time of year.

The event will also feature carol singing from the Oaks Community Primary School, food and a visit from a surprise guest who will provide chocolate gifts for the children. A donation point has been set up for anyone who wants to donate non-perishable food and toiletries to St Mary’s Church in Eastham Village.

Lesley Hadley, bereavement coordinator for Bereavement Care, a free service provided by Southern Co-op, said: “We hope that spending this time with others, who will be sharing similar thoughts and emotions, will bring some comfort and support.

“The memorial service can help people from all backgrounds come together as a caring community to express their grief and gratitude.”

Anyone interested in attending the memorial must RSVP by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 0151 327 2360.

The service will also be available via webcast on Wednesday 14 December at 6.30pm. People can join at https://wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view and using the login pin 908-9940.