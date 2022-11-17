Central Co-op sends out its festive truck for a Christmas Toy Appeal

Central Co-op’s festive truck is halfway through its tour collecting items for the society’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

After stops in Lichfield and Ripley earlier this month, the truck stops tomorrow (18 November) at Central’s Reepham store.

Festivities can be enjoyed by shoppers on the day as the truck collects toys for charities such as Family-Action, The Salvation Army, Rainbows, and, for the first time, Play Action International, which is distributing toys to families in the UK affected by the war in Ukraine.

The truck’s final stop is at Oakham on 25 November, but all Central Co-op stores and funeral homes are hosting donation points throughout the Appeal, which ends on 2 December.

Customers are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped items such as puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls/figures, and art materials. Last year over 10,000 toys were donated by customers through the appeal.

The appeal is part of Central Co-op’s Goodwill To All campaign taking place this winter, including a partnership with FareShare Midlands, where 25p from the sale of products in Central Co-op’s Star Deals range will go towards a hot meal for someone in need this winter.

Food donation points are also present in all of Central Co-op’s stores, and new this year is Central Co-op’s Goodwill Prize Draw, where members and customers can win £1000 in Co-op vouchers.

Kirsty Coxon, corporate partnership fundraiser at Rainbows, one of the Toy Appeal’s charities, said: “It is wonderful for Rainbows to be part of the Central Co-op’s Christmas Toy Appeal once again. Christmas is a special time for us at the hospice, when wonderful memories are made. It is lovely for the children and young people who are with us over the festive period to be able to receive extra gifts and we would like to thank everyone who takes part in the scheme and supports us.”