Co-op housing association secures funds to upgrade brutalist London tower block

Thanks to co-op loans, essential work can start on the Grade II listed Glenkerry House, in Tower Hamlets

Glenkerry Co-operative Housing Association has secured funds for urgent improvements to the Grade II listed Glenkerry House building in East London.

Finance from the Co-op Loan Fund and Co-operative & Community Finance (CCF) means the co-op can start a number of works on the 13-storey block, including external redecoration and repairs to timber, concrete, and subsidiary roofs.

Glenkerry House, in Tower Hamlets, was completed in 1977 as part of an initiative to provide co-operative housing schemes to communities in Greater London. It was designed by Ernő Goldfinger, a Hungarian-born architect and inspiration for a Bond villain in Ian Fleming’s books.

The block is managed by Glenkerry Co-operative Housing Association, whose members own their flat and share in the running of the organisation. 

Secretary Matt Beannie and treasuer Kieran Crilly said: “The value of these loans to the association has been the commencement of much-needed and welcomed improvements to our home, that ensures the continued sustainability of our unique housing model, and the revitalisation of an iconic piece of brutalist architecture.”

Kevin Lloyd-Evans, lending and relationship manager at CCF said: “We are delighted to be able to support Glenkerry Housing Co-operative. Housing co-operatives offer an excellent opportunity to meet the affordable housing need in the UK.

“However, the sector is massively under-resourced. Helping co-operatives prove the model works is vitally important. London’s lack of affordable housing is well known. Our finance amount tends to be small however catalytic in nature.”

