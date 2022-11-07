Retail co-ops criticise ‘bias’ in EU consultation on new genomic techniques

Retail co-op body Euro Coop has signed an open letter to the EU health commissioner criticising the European Commission’s consultation process on the impact of new genomic techniques (NGTs).

Euro Coop – the European Community of Consumer Cooperatives – joined 39 other organisations in writing to Stella Kyriakides, raising concerns over how the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE) is organising the impact assessment.

The letter says the consultation process lacks transparency and does not offer material on policy options. It argues that selected stakeholders should have been identified from the outset – including details of the sectors they come from and the criteria that led to their selection.

It also called for an explanation of how the input of different stakeholders will be weighted in the survey and the subsequent report from the Commission.

The letter says the survey on NGT – which invited Euro Coop and the other organisations to contribute – “was already characterised by strong bias regarding the tone, content, and questions and response options, which together appeared to be formulated to weaken the existing Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) regulation.”

The signatories claim the survey was “biased in favour of far-reaching deregulation of GMOs in agriculture and food” and, as such, “answering the targeted survey was impossible for many stakeholders.”

They add that the policy scenarios for new GMOs should have been made public and that “sustainability must be assessed separately from the genetic modification regulation and the assessment must be based on evidence and clear objectives and be reviewed by independent authorities”.

The letter urges the Commission “to repeat those parts of the impact assessment on NGTs that fall short of the required standards”.

“More broadly,” it adds, “we ask the EU Commission to follow the ECJ decision that NGTs products must be considered GMOs and regulated as such. Possible NGTs deregulation would put at risk the environment, food safety, consumers’ and farmers’ right to choose, as well as the organic, conventional, and non-GMO sectors.”

The Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety was contacted for a comment.