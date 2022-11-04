Credit unions among winners of the Consumer Credit Awards 2022

The winners of the UK Consumer Credit Awards 2022 have been announced, with a number of credit unions honoured.

Run by Smart Money People, the awards are now in their seventh year. The 15 categories include two dedicated to credit unions. In the Product Awards section, the award for Best Credit Union (South) went to Wiltshire & Swindon Credit Union.

Its chair of trustees Nick Gallop said: “The staff in the office dealing with members have done a fantastic job and this is a reward for that. I am delighted for everyone involved with the organisation and it is very satisfying to be recognised like this. I see it as a motivation to do more.”

Central Liverpool Credit Union (CLCU) won Best Credit Union (North) and also scooped the award for Best Loan Provider (under £2.5k).

“At CLCU, we are passionate about the benefits of credit union membership and the positive impact that membership can have on people’s lives,” said CEO Eileen Halligan. “I have always been incredibly proud of our credit union and the exceptional service offered by my colleagues. Furthermore, our members’ testimonials that led to these two awards reaffirmed my pride is justified. CLCU is so grateful to those members who took the time to vote for us.

“Importantly, these awards were given on the basis of reviews submitted by our members. Savers and borrowers alike recognised that we are a values-driven business. In fact, CLCU prides itself in the knowledge that we are respectful and trustworthy, and we treat our members with integrity and compassion.”

Glasgow Credit Union was highly commended in the Best Credit Union (North) category.

Smart Money People CEO Jacqueline Dewey said: “The feedback we’ve received from customers when voting demonstrates the importance that the credit sector has on supporting people through the cost of living crisis, and our awards celebrate those firms which are delivering great customer service and outcomes.

“With the FCA recently announcing plans for its new Consumer Duty, fundamentally aimed at improving how firms serve consumers, we’ll start to see a real shift towards putting customers’ needs first, from addressing excessive charges, to making it easier to switch or cancel products. As new rules come into force, those credit providers that are already leading the way in customer support will continue to thrive.”

Click here to see the full list of winners