ICMIF to celebrate 100 years at conference in Rome

The International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation (ICMIF) celebrates its centenary with a conference in Italy from 25-28 October.



The ICMIF Centenary Conference, hosted by the Unipol Group, one of ICMIF’s founding members, is the world’s largest gathering of mutual and co-operative insurance leaders. This year it returns to Rome, where ICMIF was established on 25 April 1922.

Under the theme of Leading With Purpose, it will explore three key areas – mutuality, including how to leverage the mutual difference for a competitive advantage; sustainability, including risk protection and working towards net-zero; and adaptation, including digitalisation and reimagining the workplace.

Through a range of panels, presentations, networking and social opportunities, and additional events through ICMIF’s Young Leaders Programme, ICMIF says the event will “stimulate original ideas for better business performance for our members” and “give them the chance to gain clear insights into the trends that are shaping the future of our industry and enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities with peers from member companies around the world”.

ICMIF chief executive Shaun Tarbuck said: “It gives me great pleasure to invite you to our Centenary Conference in Rome in October this year… We will be looking at the past, and recognising some of the great people who have got us to where we are, but we will also be looking forward to the future, because I think our future is really exciting.”

Mr Tarbuck also encouraged the attendance of young leaders, describing them as a “vital part of the conference”.

ICMIF is also hosting a number of online events to mark the centenary, the first of which took place in April.