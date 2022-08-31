Scottish farm co-ops launch new leadership training programme

A training programme for promising employees in agriculture and adjacent sectors has been launched by the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS).

The agri co-op apex, which is running the scheme with support from NFU Mutual, NFU Scotland and delivery partner the Leadership Factory, wants businesses to nominate and invest in the development of colleagues they feel have strong leadership potential.

SAOS says the course has been designed to help participants meet the strategic and operational challenges that businesses and industry currently face, as well as those to come. It offers more than 50 hours of training, including six workshops, individual coaching, and expert masterclasses, covering practical leadership, strategic thinking, and innovation building.

CEO Tim Bailey said: “We identified the vital need in our sector for investment in training with a strategic focus some time ago, and have been working with our partners and a wider steering group of our co-op members and industry to get the content right.

“We are delighted to be working with the Leadership Factory, who have a proven track record in delivering targeted leadership academies, and we’re excited to get things moving with our first cohort in October.”

Mark McBrearty, regional manager for NFU Mutual in Scotland, said: “For many years, NFU Mutual has supported training that helps increase competence in the workplace. This exciting new programme not only helps participants now, but will equip them for the challenges ahead, helping safeguard the future of the agri and related industries.”

Scott Walker, CEO of NFU Scotland, added: ”Planning for the future, particularly succession planning, is often a real challenge for farms and agri businesses. Growing Tomorrow’s Leaders provides employers with the opportunity to invest in, encourage and stimulate promising employees, to fast track their potential and build the confidence required to take on more senior roles.”

Penny Williams, head of operations at the Leadership Factory, said: “I’m pleased to be involved in this programme. Having grown up in rural Aberdeenshire I feel deeply about the agricultural sector, so I’m delighted to be part of a programme supporting and developing leaders in this ever-evolving industry.”