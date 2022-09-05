Coop Switzerland offers over 1,000 apprenticeships

Around 1,130 young apprentices started their training at Swiss retailer Coop last month.

The co-operative, which employs over 3,000 apprentices, is one of the main vocational trainers in the country and offers apprentices a choice of 30 different roles in sales, logistics, administration, system catering, production and transport.

The training is being led by 2,000 vocational trainers and 30 full-time apprentice mentors. The co-operative also offers days off to enable apprentices to prepare for their final exam – which this summer saw 96.3% of apprentices pass.

Apart from traditional apprentices, Coop Switzerland has been offering pre-integration apprenticeships for refugees. Its one-year training programme prepared refugees for an apprenticeship in the retail trade or logistics, or their direct entry into the job market.

So far 165 refugees have completed the programme, 32 of them this summer. In August alone 42 people have commenced their integration pre-apprenticeships with the retailer. In 2021 62% of participants were subsequently offered an apprenticeship at Coop.

The retailer has set a target of hiring 70% of its apprentices in the retail sector once they have completed their training.