Central England Co-op to fit Smartcool energy saving tech as part of its climate plan

Central England Co-op has signed a deal to install Smartcool technology at 68 of its sites, as part of its efforts to cut energy use and reduce its carbon footprint.

The project, which includes the addition of Smartcool’s optimisation technology on 120 heat pumps, follows a six months of tests at four of the co-op’s sites, which achieved savings of over 25% in kWh.

Central England anticipates annual savings of greater than 860,000 kWh resulting in a simple payback of less than three years not including tax benefits.

Kevin Collins, head of facilities and technical services at Central England, said: “After reviewing all the energy data, it was clear that Smartcool was very effective in reducing kWh while maintaining temperature.

“This initial project will be part of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint. We are looking forward to working with Smartcool to complete these installations by mid-summer.”

Smartcool, a Canadian company with offices in Vancouver and Hampshire, UK, says it provides “cutting-edge energy-efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world”. Its ECO3 and ESM systems are retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Smartcool CEO Ted Konyi added: “This initial project, to be completed over the next two months, will assist Central England in reducing operating costs and meeting ESG (environmental, social and governance) and carbon footprint reduction targets.”

He added Smartcool is now in discussion with the Co-op Group about making installations at its estate. “We look forward to providing our technology in many more Co-op sites,” he said.