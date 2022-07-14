Government backs Filipino co-op to become a digital jobs hub

A Filipino co-operative in Kabankalan City has been designated a digital jobs hub as part of a government-led programme to generate rural employment.

The Kabankalan-Ilog Teachers and Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative (KITEMPCO) will provide training to local residents, especially those living in the countryside, to enable them to gain incomes by performing various online jobs on a freelance basis.

The programme was developed as part of a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA).

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said: “I thank the DICT and CDA for choosing Negros Occidental to be the pioneer of this programme. This will not only be limited for the members of KITEMPCO, which will (be) the hub for all co-operatives.”

The programme aims to boost economic growth and financial inclusion, and reduce poverty, he added. “Its capacities must be maximised in order to have a true positive impact on our people.”