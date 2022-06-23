New chief finance officer at Midcounties Co-op

Midcounties Co-operative has appointed a new chief financial officer, Peter Kelly.

Mr Kelly has been with the society since 2019, most recently serving as head of finance and, since December 2021 acting as interim CFO.

In the role he will support the society’s group CEO Phil Ponsonby “in ensuring the right financial foundations are in place to support the Society’s growth agenda in 2022 and beyond”. Over time, he will also take on executive responsibility for IT.

Midcounties said that during his time with the co-op he has been “instrumental in reorganising its financial functions and building firm relations with funding partners”.

Prior to joining Midcounties, he held senior positions at a number of well-known retailers including Halfords, Monsoon and Dunelm.

He replaces Peter Dubois, who is left in May after 26 years with the society.

Mr Kelly said: “I am excited to be joining the executive team at this stage and relish being part of our ambitious growth plans. I joined the society in 2019 and have worked with everyone to face into the unprecedented challenges presented.

“I hope that, looking forward, we can thrive and deliver even more for our members and communities. I would like to thank Peter Dubois for giving me the opportunity here at Midcounties and for his continued support.”

Mr Ponsonby added: “I am delighted that Peter is joining our executive team at such an exciting time as we look to grow the organisation through investment and partnerships. I know that Peter shares the board’s ambition to make a positive difference across the communities in which we trade and to play a key role in transforming the Society to meet the needs of a changing world and for future generations.”