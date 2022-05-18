Central England Co-op launches new training platform for colleagues

Central England Co-op has launched a new learning management platform “to support the growth and progression of its colleagues”.

This follows the launch of a new recruitment platform, www.careers.coop, earlier this year, which the society says has “revitalised” its recruitment experience.

The new platform, Let’s Learn, was developed in partnership with learning software company Kallidus, and keep the society’s 8,000 colleagues updated on the latest learning opportunities. Colleagues will also be able to track their progression in the society, which hopes they will “feel more engaged and empowered in their roles”.

The platform has been specifically designed to reflect Central England’s co-operative culture and values, the society adds.

Head of talent Jen Chance said: “We’re delighted to have launched Let’s Learn within CEC and are looking forward to our fantastic colleagues engaging with the new platform and exploring the many benefits it has to offer.

“We set out to create a flexible, inclusive, inspiring, and simple experience where learners can develop the skills they need, are empowered to develop and encouraged to participate. We knew that this would need to include providing high quality digital content, an intuitive experience, and robust data to track progress and return on investment.

“Ultimately, it’s about improving colleague engagement, retention, and progression, to support our Society’s purpose and I’m confident that once our colleagues experience Let’s Learn we will really see our vision start to become a reality.

“I’d like to thank Kallidus for being such collaborative and supportive partners on this project and helping bring Let’s Learn to life and we’re delighted to now share it with our colleagues.”

Philip Pyle, chief revenue officer at Kallidus, said: “Partnering with a brand as prestigious as Central England on such a business-critical project is super exciting. They were looking for a robust learning management system that could support their ambitions of redefining learning and development within the organisation, and Kallidus are able to really deliver against these goals.

“Developing a high-performance culture has never been more important to employees; by investing in its people strategy, Central England has secured a future of outstanding talent and excellent results.”