Educators’ platform co-op MyCoolClass launches share offer

A platform co-op hopes to benefit from the soaring revenues in the UK’s online education and training sector – which are expected to reach £3.8bn in 2021.

MyCoolClass, which launched last year, recently launched a share offer to raise £300,000 and grow its business.

Anyone in the world can invest in the offer, and UK investors can seek up to 50% tax relief. Individuals can invest between £100 and £25,000, while organisations can invest a maximum of £100,000. Interest of 5% will be paid annually from year one onwards.

Accessing capital to grow is one of the main challenges faced by platform co-ops, as pointed out in Simon Borkin’s report Platform co-operatives – solving the capital conundrum.

MyCoolClass is no different – the co-op envisions starting to make a surplus on its third year of activity but says external funding is required to achieve these projections.

“We need the money to be able to market and compete and drive the students to the platform,” said co-founder John Hayes.

MyCoolClass will have three types of members – teachers (user members), worker members, and investor members. UK investors will be able to invest in the co-op via Ethex while those in other countries will be able to invest directly via the share offer on the co-op’s website. UK investors will get a 50% tax break on their investment.

Another challenge is communicating what a co-operative is to teachers who have joined it.

Since its launch last June, MyCoolClass has enrolled over 300 teachers who have delivered over 700 classes via its online platform. The co-op also hired 20 staff to deal with the administrative side of the business.

“Most of our teachers knew nothing about co-ops, so this is brand new to them,” said Mr Hayes. “And we’re really trying to get the point across that we’re not backed by venture capital. So a lot of them have the expectations of us, a large company, and that’s just unrealistic right now.”

Money raised via the share offer will enable the co-op to meet members’ expectations and boost marketing, he added. This will increase teachers’ engagement and, in turn, increase revenue.

In addition to the share offer, the co-op is raising money via a loan stock issued in January 2022 to help sustain operation costs until the launch of the share offer.

MyCoolClass receives donations from individuals and co-operative support organisations and has received a £5,000 grant from Solidfund to help fund marketing and purchase business grade Cloudflare and Encrypted Cloud Storage.

The co-op worked with Dave Boyle from the Community Shares Company to develop its share offer, as well as co-operative co-op organiser Siôn Whellens. It also had support from the Hive, the co-operative development programme run by Co-operatives UK and funded by the Co-op Bank, through which it covered consulting costs associated with launching a community share offer.

Current MyCoolClass students come from several countries, including China, Poland and Spain. Available courses include over different 25 language lessons, arts classes and maths, history and biology. The co-op also plans to offer advertised courses, which will allow teachers to offer a course in anything they want.

“It’s really just going to be about sharing information and very unique hobbies and skills with people all around the world,” it adds.

Teachers will be able to pitch courses to the co-op’s in-house curriculum team, to review the content and provide suggestions. Once approved, the course will be branded by the co-ops in-house graphic design and illustration team and added to the marketplace. When their course sells, teachers will earn royalties.