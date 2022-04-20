French co-operative movement calls on members to vote in presidential elections

French co-op apex body Coop Fr has called on its members to vote in the upcoming national presidential election.

Following the first round of voting on 10 April, France head to the polls on 24 April to elect its president, with two candidates making it into the second round – current president, Emanuel Macron (Republic on the Move), who Emmanuel secured 27.84% of the first round vote, and Marine le Pen (National Rally), who won 23.15%.

“Co-operative enterprises are by nature attached to democracy and the expression of citizenship,” said Coop Fr. “The participation of all in the decision-making process is one of the founding principles of the co-operative project. This is why the French co-operative movement calls on citizens to fully exercise their right to vote.”

It added: “Attached to the values of the Republic and based for more than 150 years on a strong European ideal, co-operative enterprises are based on humanist values, freedom and solidarity. Consequently, we call on French citizens to demonstrate their desire to preserve peace and ‘build society together’.”

The two candidates previously faced each other in 2017 when Mr Macron won nearly two thirds of the vote. The winner will serve a five-year term.