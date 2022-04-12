Co-op Group store manager nominated for national retail hero award

Co-op Group retail worker Geoff Wood, has been shortlisted as a finalist in a national retail award to celebrate excellence in the industry.

Mr Wood, 41, store manager at the Cadewell Lane store, Shiphay, Devon is a finalist in the Store Hero category of the Retail Week Awards 2022, with the organisers acknowledging that they had “had a record number of entries and the quality was incredibly high”.

Working for the Group for 18 years, Mr Wood has been described as “dedicated to his colleagues and community”.

The store manager has been part of his regional inclusion team, and has played a key part in raising thousands of pounds for the Group’s charity partner, Mind. He has also performed as a member pioneer – a Co-op Group role dedicated to connecting communities and making a difference locally.

Area manager Neil Forbes said: “We are thrilled for Geoff, he is a great example of a manager who is not only totally focussed on his role but also doing his very best for both colleagues and community.”

Mr Wood said: “I am over the moon. It still hasn’t really sunk in. I like to make a difference to others, it is just part of the job to me and what I do. I couldn’t have achieved this without a great team and the support of the Co-op, I never expected this.”

Winners will be announced on 26 May, when the Retail Week Awards 2022 celebrates the work of retailers and the retail workforce over the last year by recognising excellence across the industry.