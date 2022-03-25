Steve Murrells to step down as Co-op Group CEO

The Co-op Group has today announced that its group CEO Steve Murrells will step down following this year’s AGM in May.

The board, which is also beginning the process of appointing a new chair, has chosen to appoint Shirine Khoury-Haq, group CFO and CEO of Co-op Life Services, as its interim group CEO.

Mr Murrells said: “It is important to put a clear CEO succession plan in place. This is especially the case as we begin the process to appoint a new chairman. In such circumstances I would either have needed to commit for another five years or step down now to allow a new CEO to become established and allow a smooth transition to occur, ahead of a new chairman arriving. I have therefore chosen to take that step now.

“I have had 10 wonderful years at the Co-op and am very proud of all that we have achieved and how we’ve shown that a purpose-led organisation, focussed on a strong vision of fairness and values can make such a difference. Thanks to our amazing colleagues, we have been there for millions of members and customers when they have needed us the most.”

Allan Leighton, chair of the Group, said: “Steve’s decision will ensure the transitioning of both chair and CEO will take place seamlessly. Steve has done a tremendous job at the Co-op in his 10 years of tenure and has been at the forefront of our transition. He is a top class leader and person and his legacy in the Co-op is firmly embedded.

Shirine Khoury-Haq

“Shirine has excellent leadership skills and a deep level of operational experience, gained globally across a number of sectors. She understands our Co-op and I and the rest of the board, look forward to working closely with her going forward.”

Ms Khoury-Haq said: “I am proud to be part of a wonderful organisation that contributes so much to our communities and our country. We have lots to do and I am looking forward to working with my 60,000 colleagues, Allan and our board to continue to make the Co-op a special place to work while providing great products and services to our customers and members.”