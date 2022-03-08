Just Credit Union celebrates 20th anniversary with social impact report

Non-profit community bank Just Credit Union (JCU) has shared a number of findings around its social impact, in a report produced to mark its 20th anniversary.

The credit union has seen steady growth since its establishment in 2001, issuing its 30,000th loan last year and lending over £15m to its members so far.

The report marks the 20th anniversary of the credit union’s formation, which will be celebrated this month at its online AGM.

JCU’s chair Mark Perez says in the report: “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary the board of directors have reflected on how much practical difference we have made for those we serve.

“Producing this report has required us to reflect upon our vision and purpose, and how we already help our members and stakeholders, but also appreciate our potential to do even more in the years to come”.

In a member satisfaction survey carried out for the report, 92% of those surveyed rated Just Credit Union’s overall service as “excellent”.

The report also details a focus on making it easier for members to save. Over 50% of JCU’s members reported being more able to save since joining the credit union.

Mr Perez said in an online statement: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 20th year of serving the local community, and wanted to reflect on the impact we have had during this time. The report outlines our approach, our values and what has been achieved since Just Credit Union was founded.

“We would like to thank all those who have contributed to the success of Just Credit Union over the last 20 years including our staff , volunteers and partners , and particularly our members without whom there would be no credit union.

“From our member survey and feedback, it’s clear that many people are proud to support what we stand for and share our exciting journey and we look forward to many more years service to our communities and members.”