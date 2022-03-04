US credit union tech platform CFS rebrands as Co-op Solutions

CO-OP Financial Services, the tech platform for the US credit union sector, has announced its rebrand as Co-op Solutions.

The launch, at the Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) of the Credit Union National Association, presented the business’s new name, corporate tagline and logo, which represents its “evolution as a proven innovator of reliable, secure, digital-first payments for the modern member, and fintech solutions for credit unions”.

“Over the last few years we have aggressively invested in the company to produce a payments and financial technology platform for credit unions and their members, bringing us to a rebranding as Co-op Solutions,” said Todd Clark, president/CEO of Co-op Solutions.

“It’s a change on the outside that better captures the change that has taken place on the inside. Co-op is an essential strategic partner committed to the success and growth of the credit union movement, and a provider of innovative solutions ensuring our clients offer their members leading-edge technology and services.”

Co-op has adopted “Make every experience matter” as its credo, which is supported by a new corporate mission statement: “To connect credit unions to the technology, strategic partnership and scale they need to best serve their members now and into the future.”

“As we roll out the new branding, our focus remains true to the co-operative spirit we were founded on – to deliver integrated technology solutions that enable member engagement and drive usage and market share growth for credit unions,” said chief experience officer Samantha Paxson. “The refreshed brand reflects our transformation into the partner dedicated to helping our clients become their members’ primary financial relationship.”

Co-op Solutions says it has evolved from being a reseller of others’ products to building “an ever-expanding technology ecosystem to address the lifestyle needs of members as they pay for things daily,“ adding, “not only do credit unions have a true fintech company within the movement, but a consultative partner in providing complete solutions for members.”

“Members want to interact with their institution whenever, however and wherever they choose, and each interaction must be simple, secure and satisfying,” added Mr Clark. “Co-op provides a complete digital payments ecosystem that enables credit unions to facilitate the daily lifestyle moments of members. Each time a member pays for something, it is an experience that matters – bringing that member into a closer relationship with their credit union. Through our work, we help ensure that credit unions stay relevant and competitive, and create opportunity for them tailored to a demanding and crowded marketplace.”

The new logo will continue to render the company’s name in all caps, but it will switch to the more conventional ‘Co-op’ in regular text to “invoke the word co-operative, which is core to Co-op’s business as a provider owned by more than 900 shareholding institutions and servicing 85% of the nation’s credit unions”.

No immediate change is required from the company’s clients. Signage for Co-op’s consumer-facing services – its 30,000-strong ATM network and 5,700-location shared branch network – remains unchanged at this time.