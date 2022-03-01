Filipino co-ops affected by Typhoon Odette get cash aid from government

The Philippines’ Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) granted a total of PHP 350,000 (£5,100_ financial assistance to four micro co-ops affected by Typhoon Odette last December.

Based in the province of Negros Occidental, the four co-ops received their cheques from the province’s governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, during an event in Kabankalan City on 17 February.

Mr Lacson said: “The distribution of financial assistance will further our goal to strengthen the capacities of our people. An empowered people is the basic element of development.”

Gil Montilla Agrarian Reform Cooperative, San Jose Villa Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Sitio Flora Agrarian Reform Cooperative received PHP 100,000 (£1,500) each while the Pulupandan Transport Sector Consumers Cooperative was granted PHP 50,000 (750).

The funding came from the CDA as part of its Special Assistance for Recovery and Alleviation Program.

Typhoon Odette struck the country in December 2021, killing more than 400 people, with over 500 others injured and more than 380,000 displaced.

The country’s electric and insurance co-ops were among the first to provide assistance to the affected regions.

The One EC Network Foundation (OECNF), the charity arm of the Philippine Federation of Rural Cooperatives (Philfeco), used vehicles from electric co-ops to send in relief goods such as food, water, rice, and other essentials.

Likewise, CLIMBS Life and General Insurance Cooperative helped farmer members by offering assistance, with the payment of the first claims through its enhanced Weather Protect Insurance product.