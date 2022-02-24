World Credit Union Conference keynote speakers announced

The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) has revealed the names of the first three keynote speakers who will be addressing its World Credit Union Conference in July.

Due to take place in Glasgow on 17-20 July, the conference is expected to gather credit union practitioners from 60 countries to discuss issues related to credit union leadership, cyber security, digital technologies and the future of financial services.

Ian Khan

The event will feature a range of speakers including thought leader Ian Khan, cyber security analyst Keren Elazari and behavioural science expert Belinda Parmar.

Mr Khan has worked with clients in the finance, banking, HighTech, manufacturing and credit union industries. He is best known for creating the Future Readiness Score, an organisational metric to measure and achieve future-readiness. Also a filmmaker, he has explored issues such as Blockchain, artificial intelligence, the future of work in several documentaries.

Keren Elazari

Ms Elazari has over 20 years of experience in the field of cyber security, having worked with technology providers, government agencies, start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.

Her Ted Talk on cyber security and hacking has been viewed by millions and translated to 30 languages. It was also chosen for TED’s ‘Most Powerful Ideas’ and is one of TED’s most watched talks on the topic of cyber security and hacking.

Ms Parmar created a Global Empathy Index – the first index to measure empathy and inclusion at scale, which was published in the Harvard Business Review. She has worked with several large companies and their leaders to change cultures and bring more empowerment to people’s lives.

The full programme is available on the conference website. The conference will be co-hosted by WOCCU and the Association of British Credit Unions Limited (ABCUL).