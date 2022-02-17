Just Film Festival invites short film entries

The 2022 Just Film Festival has announced it is inviting entries for its short films competition. Short film entries up to 15 minutes long are being accepted in drama and documentary categories, under the theme Working Together.

Just Film Festival, organised by Birmingham Film Co-op with support from Central England Co-operative, will show the shorts alongside a range of feature films themed around social justice.

Selected films will be screened during the festival, which runs from 24 June to 3 July as part of Co-operatives Fortnight, and a winner from each category will be awarded a £150 cash prize.

There will also be prizes for filmmakers aged 25 and under, which are being promoted and judged in partnership with Woodcraft Folk, the co-operative educational movement for children and young people.

Birmingham Film Co-op has been screening films on social justice for over 10 years, and launched the Just Film Festival last year as a hybrid event with virtual and in-person screenings.

This year’s festival will also be a hybrid event, with most films being screened online and an in-person awards ceremony taking place in Birmingham on 3 July.

One of the festival organisers, Jenni Routledge, said: “Our theme of Working Together is what co-operation is all about. Filmmaking is an inherently collaborative activity and we hope entries will reflect filmmakers co-operating in the production of their films and in the subjects they choose to explore.”



Entries should be submitted online here by 30 April.