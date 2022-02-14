Canadian co-op community programme open for applications

Applications are now open for the Co-op Community Spaces programme run by Federated Co-operatives Limited, which trades as Co-op.

A co-operative federation providing procurement and distribution to member co-operatives in Western Canada, Co-op will contribute CA$1m to help support projects that improve the places across Western Canada.

The programme was initially launched in 2015. Since then Co-op has supported 147 local projects with $10.5m in capital funding. These included projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. In 2021 Co-op supported 15 projects.

Each project selected will receive between $25,000 and $150,000

Co-op welcomes applications from non-profit organisations, registered charities and community service co-operatives.

The deadline to apply is 1 March 2022.