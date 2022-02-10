Woccu opens nominations from world’s credit unions for Digital Growth Award

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has opened nominations for its Digital Growth Award, which recognises digital solutions that promote inclusion, innovation and scalability.

All credit union associations or individual member credit unions which are members of Woccu are eligible for the awards, which could see more than one contender honoured.

Projects under consideration are digital solutions to expand financial inclusion by reaching members of underserved communities and reduce costs, streamlining operations or improving member experience. The solution must be scalable for use or replication by other credit union associations or credit unions.

“All nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges who are at the forefront of fintech innovation and development,” said Woccu president and CEO Elissa McCarter LaBorde. “We encourage applicants to demonstrate how their digital solutions help reach underserved populations and can contribute to how our global credit union community leads in the future.”

The award is part of Woccu’s Challenge 2025 goal to achieve the digitisation of the global credit union system by 2025.

In 2021, the award went to the Asian Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU), the Philippine Federation of Credit Cooperatives (PFCCO) and the National Association of Credit Cooperatives (NATCCO – Philippines) for their collaborative work on the Kaya Payment Platform.

Woccu member associations have until 5pm US Central Standard Time on 1 April to submit their nominations.

The award will be announced on 18 July at the World Credit Union Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.