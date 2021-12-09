Wales Co-operative Centre announces new consultancy team

Wales Co-operative Centre has announced three new appointments to form a consultancy team “to strengthen the strategic direction of the organisation’s commercial operations”.

Dr Sarah Evans has been named commercial director, Marc Davies is digital lead consultant and Adam Cox is commercial Cconsultant on social value.

The team will offer strategic business support, digital transformation and community impact consultancy to clients across Wales and the UK.

Dr Evans has been a consultant for Wales Co-operative Centre on several Welsh government and public sector contracts. Previously a senior lecturer at North Wales University Business School, her career has given her experience in leadership, social enterprise research, public service transformation, alternative models of delivery and stakeholder engagement.

She said: “We look forward to partnering and supporting more anchor institutions as they begin to embed social value throughout their organisations and procurement processes.”

Mr Davies brings over 21 years’ experience of working in digital inclusion and enterprise support, and has been with the centre for 15 years. He joined the consultancy team to lead the organisation’s strategic and development approach to the Welsh government’s digital agenda.

“Marc’s specialist knowledge in service transformation will enable the centre to support and guide private and public sector organisations along with charities and social enterprises,” said Wales Co-operative Centre.

Mr Cox has more than 15 years’ experience in delivering community benefit and social value support for local authorities and the construction industry. Working with businesses across different sectors, he has been appointed to help organisations understand, measure and maximise social value.