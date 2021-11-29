Farmers’ co-op British Wool to supply new line from Fred Perry

Clothing brand Fred Perry is launching a line using material sourced from farm co-op British Wool.

There are three pieces in the range – the Fair Isle Jumper, the Panelled Jumper and the Cable Knit Jumper and Fred Perry said it was proud to use British products.

British Wool, a Bradford-based co-op of 35,000 sheep farmers, was formed in 1950 grades, sells and promotes wool in the UK and abroad, for use in flooring, furnishings and fashion.

It almagamates the wool from farms into commercial weights to realise value for producers through the auction system.

Marketing director Graham Clark said: “We are delighted to have worked with such a prestigious brand as Fred Perry on this new exciting range of 100 per cent British wool products. It is a great example of genuine British wool being used by a premium brand on the high street.”

Fred Perry spokesperson Faye Waterfield said: “We are proud to have three knitwear pieces made using British wool for our Q4 2021.

“The wool in all of the products is grown in the UK, the products are made in a new, state of the art factory in Haringey, North London. Truly British products.”