Heart of England Co-op wins regional business of the year award

Staff at Heart of England Co-op are celebrating after winning Retail Business of the Year in the Coventry Live Business Awards.

The Coventry-based society, which operates 35 food stores and 15 funeral homes in Coventry and Warwickshire, extending into parts of Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, picked up the award in a recent ceremony at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Established with one small shop in Coventry almost 190 years ago, the society employs 850 people from across the region and last year achieved a £92.1m turnover.

CEO Ali Kurji said: “The award comes after one of the most challenging years in living memory, brought about by Covid-19.

“But the team effort demonstrated by each and every one of our colleagues on a daily basis throughout the pandemic has helped us not only to overcome those challenges, but to identify new opportunities which will help continue to drive the business forward in the years to come.”