Plunkett launches annual awards for rural community businesses

Plunkett Foundation has launched an annual award to celebrate the UK’s community-owned business sector.

The Rural Community Business Awards will feature seven categories – employment & training; environment; e-localisation of produc; technology; volunteering; community contribution; and young person.

Plunkett, the support body for rural community business, say the awards are an opportunity to recognise “inspiring achievements and selfless commitment” and is looking for “outstanding examples of community businesses that, despite the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, helped to create thriving and inclusive rural villages through helping the vulnerable, providing jobs and training, tackled issues of isolation and improved the wellbeing of all.”

The awards were launched with the support of cookery writer, restaurateur and TV host Prue Leith, who said: “Plunkett’s awards celebrate the hard work of everyday people who come together and create extraordinary businesses that make their communities a better place to live. During the pandemic they gave selflessly of themselves in order to establish thriving rural businesses that can provide a future for communities that desperately want the heart of their villages to survive.”

Plunkett CEO James Alcock said: “We’re incredibly honoured that Dame Prue Leith has added her voice in support of community-owned businesses. Their impact and inclusivity continue to transform the lives of people across the UK. Year on year we see incredible stories of the positive impact of their work and we hope these will inspire others to start their own community-owned business.”

A judging panel made up of sponsors will come together to select the five Rural Vision Award winners and identify three finalists for the Community Contribution and Young Persons awards.”

Headline sponsors of the awards campaign Hastoe Housing Association are joined by award sponsors: Adnams; Ancora Law; the Co-op Group; Co-operative & Community Finance; David Wilson Homes; KeyFund; MJD Hughes, MO Architecture; Power To Change, Suma, The Retail Mutual; Thakeham; Triodos Bank and Midcounties Co-op.

Nominations should be submitted by Friday 1st October and winners will be announced at an award ceremony on Thursday 25th November 2021. For further information visit Plunkett’s website.