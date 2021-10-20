Lincolnshire Co-op raises more cash for school breakfast clubs

More than 190 primary schools are set to benefit from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme, with a £221,275 donation for breakfast clubs.

This is a record-breaking tally for the co-op, which will guarantee funding for all participating clubs for the next three years, helping schools tackle food poverty.

Last month, each club received a donation of £350 with further financial support to be received until August 2024. In the city of Lincoln alone, 19 primary school breakfast clubs are set to receive a cumulative donation of £6,650 this year.

The co-op, which brought together members, colleagues and customers to raise the donation, says the funding is critical to the schools, where the benefits of breakfast clubs are seen every day.

For Wygate Park Academy in Spalding, the breakfast club is a fundamental resource for many students. Breakfast club lead Sam Luff said: “Through our breakfast club, we can ensure that every child has access to a nutritious breakfast. It’s also a great opportunity for them to socialise with their friends and prepare for the day ahead.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who donated to the scheme – a huge thank you from us and all the children!”

From June to September, every time a Lincolnshire Co-op member shopped with their dividend card, a contribution was made to the cause. Proceeds from the carrier bag levy and money donated to in-branch collection tins also went towards the final total. Colleagues also raised funds through dress-down days, bake sales, and sponsored events.

The co-op’s community manager Sam Turner said: “We set out to raise enough funds to help local clubs provide access to a healthy breakfast.

We are truly blown away by this amazing total. Thank you so much to everyone who donated through the scheme – your help is going to make a huge difference.”