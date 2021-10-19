Midcounties launches Your Co-op membership app

Midcounties Co-op has launched an app to give its 700,000 members access to offers and deals, and to help choose good causes in the community.

The society says the app “puts membership in the palm of people’s hands for the first time” and will “allow members to engage directly with the society as well as connect with like-minded people who want to play their part in supporting the communities where they live and work”.

It adds: “By downloading the app members will be able to see the positive impact they have when they purchase goods and services from Midcounties’ Your Co-op family of businesses, which include food retail, travel, childcare, energy, broadband, mobile and healthcare.

“Members will also find opportunities to get involved themselves – whether that’s supporting community groups or helping to clean up local parks and beauty spots.”

The society says the app will support the co-op’s democracy by allow members “to digitally have their say in how the society operates and shape its future by engaging with Your Co-op’s online conversations”.

It says members will get exclusive deals through the app, including:

5% off all UK holidays and experiences from Not in the Guidebooks, a global travel co-operative that supports local communities, environments and wildlife.

10% off Your Co-op Broadband packages, which help customers reduce their carbon footprint and funds the planting of one tree every month for each customer

50% off the first month’s fees through Your Co-op Childcare.

10% off online purchases from Your Co-op Healthcare (some exclusions apply).

CEO Phil Ponsonby said: “The Your Co-op app puts the benefits of membership in the palm of our members hands for the first time. Becoming a Midcounties member is quick and easy, and I’d encourage anyone who wants be get more, pay less and make a difference to download the app today.”