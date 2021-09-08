Scotmid launches competition for regional food and drink suppliers

Scotmid Co-op has teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink to give food and drinks producers the chance to win one of five promotional listings.

Applications are now open to all Scottish food and drink suppliers across different product categories, and the shortlisted products will be reviewed by an expert judging panel. The five winning products will be rewarded with a promotional slot for a three-week period in the retailer’s Scottish convenience stores during 2022 trading.

The announcement comes during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, an annual celebration of Scottish produce embraced by retailers, suppliers and hospitality businesses across the country.

Kirsty George, local sourcing manager at Scotmid, said: “We are committed to supporting Scottish suppliers and developing long and lasting relationships with them. Our customers are very receptive to new Scottish products so it’s great to be working with Scotland Food & Drink to bring this opportunity to local producers.

“Each year, Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight provides us with a platform to celebrate the amazing local suppliers we currently work with, so we are delighted that we can give more producers across Scotland the chance to break into the retail market.”

Helen Wallace, UK market development manager at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotmid has demonstrated a solid commitment to supporting Scottish suppliers over the years and this competition is a brilliant representation of the importance of developing and nurturing those relationships. Access to retail for new and evolving products is critical for the growth of the sector and initiatives like this are important to allow a foot in the door for smaller producers.

“Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight highlights and celebrates the fantastic range of producers we have available here in Scotland. We are thrilled to be working alongside Scotmid to deliver this project and further develop our reputation as a land of food and drink.”

Applications close for entries on Monday 4 October. Five winning products will be selected and listed over the 2022 trading period. More information at foodanddrink.scot/events/scotmids-scottish-favourite/