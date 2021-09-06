CFCFE paper reveals what makes effective CEOs

A new research paper published by the Centre for Community Finance Europe (CFCFE) explores what makes an effectiv chief executive (CEO).

Written by Lucy Harr, the paper looks at some of the main characteristics and behaviours that executives, academics and consultants attribute to high-performing leaders – as well as those that fail to meet expectations.

Quoting Ed Mayo, the former CEO of Co-operatives UK, the paper points out that there is “no identikit ideal CEO”, and “what can be a strength in some cases can be a weakness in others”.

Highlighting existing literature on the subject, the paper identifies some characteristics shared by effective credit union executives, such as focusing on the strategy and always taking into account the purpose of the credit union and the commitment to members.

Some researchers believe that integrity, judgment, competence, and vision are four essential characteristics in leaders, while others view leadership as a set of four capabilities: sense making, relating, visioning, and inventing.

Currently an independent communications professional, Ms Harr has authored and co-authored numerous books and articles on a range of credit union topics and has served on local and national boards of directors.

She is advisor to the Board at University Credit Union, in Maine, USA. Some of the paper’s findings will be discussed at the CFCFE Conference on 24 September, where Ms Harr will be one of the speakers.