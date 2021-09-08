Cooperatives Europe endorses report on education for environmental sustainability

Cooperatives Europe has endorsed a report by SDG Watch Europe, which makes several recommendations ahead of the European Council’s Recommendation on Education for environmental sustainability.
The European Commission is due to present its proposal for a council recommendation on education for environmental sustainability over the coming weeks. The recommendation will serve as a reference point for EU member states on how education and training can contribute to a greener future.
The report calls for adequate, long-term funding at European, national, regional and local level for environmental sustainability education; acknowledge the role of civil society and non-educational institutions; and developing data on existing practices, among others.
Cooperatives Europe, which is a member of SDG Watch Europe, backs the latter’s calls for a clear link of the recommendation to the broader 2030 Agenda and a holistic Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) strategy. The apex also argues that it is important to highlight the role of civil society and non-educational institutions such as youth organisations, NGOs, employers, and many others in providing environmental sustainability education.
Cooperatives Europe added that co-operatives have a role to play in environmental sustainability education and already contribute to this via co-operative education institutions, as well as the co-operative principles of education of members and concern for community.
The apex says it embraced the report as part of its broader support to the SDGs and highlights that co-ops are “good partners for achievement of the SDGs”.
Agnès Mathis, director of Cooperatives Europe, said: “Cooperatives Europe will keep advocating for the recognition of the added value of co-operatives related to the SDGs. We urge the European Union to take into account the input of SDG Watch Europe in the upcoming Council Recommendation on Education for environmental sustainability.”
Join the Conversation