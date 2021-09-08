Cooperatives Europe endorses report on education for environmental sustainability

Cooperatives Europe has endorsed a report by SDG Watch Europe, which makes several recommendations ahead of the European Council’s Recommendation on Education for environmental sustainability.

The European Commission is due to present its proposal for a council recommendation on education for environmental sustainability over the coming weeks. The recommendation will serve as a reference point for EU member states on how education and training can contribute to a greener future.

The report calls for adequate, long-term funding at European, national, regional and local level for environmental sustainability education; acknowledge the role of civil society and non-educational institutions; and developing data on existing practices, among others.

Cooperatives Europe, which is a member of SDG Watch Europe, backs the latter’s calls for a clear link of the recommendation to the broader 2030 Agenda and a holistic Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) strategy. The apex also argues that it is important to highlight the role of civil society and non-educational institutions such as youth organisations, NGOs, employers, and many others in providing environmental sustainability education.

Cooperatives Europe added that co-operatives have a role to play in environmental sustainability education and already contribute to this via co-operative education institutions, as well as the co-operative principles of education of members and concern for community.

The apex says it embraced the report as part of its broader support to the SDGs and highlights that co-ops are “good partners for achievement of the SDGs”.

Agnès Mathis, director of Cooperatives Europe, said: “Cooperatives Europe will keep advocating for the recognition of the added value of co-operatives related to the SDGs. We urge the European Union to take into account the input of SDG Watch Europe in the upcoming Council Recommendation on Education for environmental sustainability.”