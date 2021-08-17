West country livestock co-op CQLP shares £30,000 surplus among members

Cornwall-based farmers’ co-op CQLP Livestock Marketing is sharing out £30,000 of surplus cash among its trading members, it has announced.

The sum will be divided up according to the amount of cattle and sheep members have marketed through the group, based on a price per head of species sent.

CQLP, which is owned by its 250 members, says its only source of income is through a small membership subscription and the procurement its gets from the abattoirs we market cattle into, locally and throughout England and Wales.

“We last gave a bonus three years ago. When we reach a certain level of cash in our account we distribute the surplus back to our trading members,” it added.

“CQLP is completely independent and exists to give its members the best information that exists to help them get the most for their animals. It provides non-biased advice on where members can get the best returns on the stock they’re producing.”

The co-op says other benefits are that it gives its members one voice and one point of contact.

It lists other benefits as follows: