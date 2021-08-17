Competition watchdog to investigate retail co-ops’ funeral deal

The Competition and Markets Authority is (CMA) to examine the proposed transfer of funeral homes from Midcounties Co-op to Central England Co-op.

The proposed deal – involving 50 funeral homes, two vehicle logistics sites and 252 colleagues, which make up most of Midcounties’ funeralcare business – was announced in June.

Yesterday the regulator, which has been stepping up its scrutiny of the funeralcare industry, said it would examine the deal.

The investigation comes after a period of thorough scrutiny of the funeral care sector by the CMA. In March, it issued a report calling for more pricing transparency and competition in the sector, backed by a new regulatory regime.

With regard to the Central England / Midcounties deal, the regulator said it would look into whether or not the transfer would lead to a lessening of competition in the market.

The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the merger for a Phase 2 investigation is 11 October 2021, it added.