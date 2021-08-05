Southern Co-op extends home delivery scheme on Isle of Wight

Southern Co-op has launched a new same-day delivery service on the Isle of Wight, which it says will create eight new jobs on the island.

Offering islanders a range of Isle of Wight produce, the service is run in partnership with Snappy Shopper was originally launched to residents in the west and from today will be extended to people in PO30, PO31, PO38, PO39, PO40, PO41 areas.

Southern, which has a number of stores on the island of Wight, hopes to roll out the delivery service to the rest of the island on 13 September.

From the orders that have already been delivered, Southern has found Isle of Wight Milk and free range eggs have been the most ordered products.

Retail buying & services manager Matt Elliott said: “So far the trial of our home delivery service has gone well after initially starting in Chichester and Portsmouth.

“We know our convenience store colleagues offer their communities a great personal service so we’re aiming to replicate this with quick deliveries and a phone call to talk through any changes to their order. So far this has gone down well as we’ve seen a number of repeat customers.”

The delivery service is accessed via the Snappy Shopper app and includes a range of Local Flavours products, including IOW milk and cheese, Minghella ice cream, and produce from Briddlesford Farm Dairy, The Garlic Farm and the Tomato Stall.

Andy Batt, head of group development at Snappy Shopper, said: “We are thrilled to extend our service on the island and give shoppers on-demand access to thousands of products in their local Southern Co-op store. Post lockdown the demand for home delivery is greater than ever and via our app islanders can receive home deliveries seven days a week.”

There are more than 3,000 products to order covering, fresh foods, groceries, pet food, baby care, magazines and newspapers.