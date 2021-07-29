World Council of Credit Unions turns 50

The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU), the global trade association and development platform for the sector, marked its 50th anniversary this month (July 2021).

The milestone anniversary was celebrated during WOCCU’s World Credit Union Conference, which was held virtually on 14-21 July.

The closing ceremony showed a video featuring outgoing WOCCU President and CEO Dr Brian Branch, who looked back on some of the organisation’s key achievements and its role in providing guidance to members on a range of issues, including regulatory burdens, digital transformation and young membership growth.

“I think what’s key is the fact that World Council has always been a member-driven organization since the very beginning. And that means that the World Council has constantly been in communication with credit union systems around the world and is able to share the experiences, the lessons from one country—across borders—to other countries,” he said.

Dr Branch, who has been with WOCCU since 1990, will be succeeded by Elissa McCarter LaBorde as President and CEO of World Council on 16 August.