Southern Co-op wins award for wildlife work

Southern Co-op has won a regional award for its work on a project to enhance wild spaces.

The retail society picked up Wilder Business Award, handed out by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

It was part of the Wilder Annual Awards 2021, held last month, which recognise work done “to help nature recover and create a wilder Hampshire and Isle of Wight”.

In 2019, the trust launched its new strategy detailing how it would work towards a Wilder 2030. Southern, a partner of the trust, is supporting the strategy.

Projects include encouraging neighbours to work together to use their gardens to create a network of wilder spaces – offering stepping-stones that allow species to move about and wildlife populations to connect.

Gemma Lacey​, director of sustainability and communications at Southern, said: “We’re 18 months into the Wilder Portsmouth partnership project and there’s progress all the way from North End to South Parade Pier with a wildlife haven at every junction.

“One of our favourites was when children from Brambles Infant School planted wildflowers in abandoned planters near our food store in Fawcett Road.

“This is just one project we are working on to help improve our local communities. It also forms part of our plans to take action on climate change. Together we can make a difference to our precious natural environment to the benefit of people and wildlife.”

To find out more about Wilder Portsmouth, visit www.hiwwt.org.uk/wilder-portsmouth.