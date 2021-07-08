New exhibition celebrates story of Leicestershire co-ops

Co-op development body CASE opens an exhibition tomorrow highlighting the work of the co-operative movement in Leicestershire.

Co-operative Living History, which runs from 9-24 July, features stories, photos, and objects from people who have been involved in co-ops across the county.

CASE (Co-operative and Social Enterprise Development Agency), an employee-owned co-op which has been helping to establish co-ops, social enterprises and community businesses in the East Midlands since 1982, has created the exhibition with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project includes documentation from organisations such as Equity Shoes and the Ratae Co-operative Players, showcasing the impact co-operatives have had on both our industries and cultural life.

Overall, the exhibition will feature over 1,000 stories, 2,000 photos, 150 objects, video interviews, documentation of key co-operative locations and more.

The exhibition runs at Soft Touch Arts, 50 New Walk, Leicester LE1 6TF. More details and tickets available here.